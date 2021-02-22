Twitter

This NSFW typo and correction about Julia Roberts is one of the all-time greats

Poke Staff. Updated February 22nd, 2021

The multi-faceted Simon London – producer, presenter, journalist and content creator – has given us a welcome blast from the past with this classic typo from New York’s Post Journal.

H isn’t even close to R on the keyboard, so that’s got to be a bit Freudian. Not very holesome.

The typo, and correction, brought joy to Twitter – even those who had seen it before.

A few people shared similar gaffes and unfortunate crops –

We suspect the person responsible for this one chanted “Jobs blow. Jobs blow. Jobs blow.” in their mind – before losing the plot.

We hope they didn’t suffer a job blow.

READ MORE

Elaine Paige felt the need to ‘clarify’ this headline after it was truncated to most unfortunate effect

Source Simon London Image Simon London

More from the Poke