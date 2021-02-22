This NSFW typo and correction about Julia Roberts is one of the all-time greats
The multi-faceted Simon London – producer, presenter, journalist and content creator – has given us a welcome blast from the past with this classic typo from New York’s Post Journal.
Save this photo and when you think you’ve had a bad day look at my gift and think about their truly awful 24 hours… pic.twitter.com/5df1E508Y6
— Simon London (@slondonuk) February 20, 2021
H isn’t even close to R on the keyboard, so that’s got to be a bit Freudian. Not very holesome.
The typo, and correction, brought joy to Twitter – even those who had seen it before.
I had completely forgotten about this, one of the all-time great typos, and have just spent a full minute shriek-laughing in glee https://t.co/W48D4EbDmH
— Kat Brown (@katbrown) February 21, 2021
Might just be my favourite typo and subsequent correction of all time . https://t.co/chsSUdrbpH
— Stephen Lewis (@YoStephenLewis) February 21, 2021
There but for the grace of St John Bosco, patron saint of editors everywhere…. 😳 https://t.co/YnVqKIvFk1
— John van der Luit-Drummond (@JvdLD) February 21, 2021
As a former sub-editor this makes me howl with pain and mirth in equal measure 😭 https://t.co/haUMiItXCe
— Bernice Barrington (@beebarrington) February 21, 2021
A few people shared similar gaffes and unfortunate crops –
This is my go to cheerer-upper pic.twitter.com/8mEJ9HOUSq
— Chris Frayne (@OneFInCFrayne) February 21, 2021
That’s even worse than this. pic.twitter.com/xT9LlmIFVm
— Andrew Thompson 🇪🇺💙 (@anti_macassar) February 21, 2021
One of my all time faves. pic.twitter.com/ksrEQPTvlc
— Jessie defund police fund abortions Losch🗽🇺🇾🌱 (@JessieLosch) February 21, 2021
— pcarpo 3.5% (@pcarpo) February 21, 2021
I popped this one over to Good Morning Britain.. pic.twitter.com/gF2BrOiGJn
— David Higgins (@davidhiggins57) February 21, 2021
I still giggle at this one pic.twitter.com/d9oSRL4Vy7
— Tom H (@Dahemsk) February 21, 2021
We suspect the person responsible for this one chanted “Jobs blow. Jobs blow. Jobs blow.” in their mind – before losing the plot.
I like this. pic.twitter.com/2Mshp0JYyB
— MissusVee (@MissusVee) February 21, 2021
We hope they didn’t suffer a job blow.
READ MORE
Elaine Paige felt the need to ‘clarify’ this headline after it was truncated to most unfortunate effect
Source Simon London Image Simon London
More from the Poke
Boris Johnson wants a giant roundabout under the Isle of Man – 11 cutting responses
Simply 14 of our favourite lockdown laughs