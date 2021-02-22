This NSFW typo and correction about Julia Roberts is one of the all-time greats

Twitter

The multi-faceted Simon London – producer, presenter, journalist and content creator – has given us a welcome blast from the past with this classic typo from New York’s Post Journal.

Save this photo and when you think you’ve had a bad day look at my gift and think about their truly awful 24 hours… pic.twitter.com/5df1E508Y6 — Simon London (@slondonuk) February 20, 2021

H isn’t even close to R on the keyboard, so that’s got to be a bit Freudian. Not very holesome.

The typo, and correction, brought joy to Twitter – even those who had seen it before.

I had completely forgotten about this, one of the all-time great typos, and have just spent a full minute shriek-laughing in glee https://t.co/W48D4EbDmH — Kat Brown (@katbrown) February 21, 2021

Might just be my favourite typo and subsequent correction of all time . https://t.co/chsSUdrbpH — Stephen Lewis (@YoStephenLewis) February 21, 2021

There but for the grace of St John Bosco, patron saint of editors everywhere…. 😳 https://t.co/YnVqKIvFk1 — John van der Luit-Drummond (@JvdLD) February 21, 2021

As a former sub-editor this makes me howl with pain and mirth in equal measure 😭 https://t.co/haUMiItXCe — Bernice Barrington (@beebarrington) February 21, 2021

A few people shared similar gaffes and unfortunate crops –

This is my go to cheerer-upper pic.twitter.com/8mEJ9HOUSq — Chris Frayne (@OneFInCFrayne) February 21, 2021

That’s even worse than this. pic.twitter.com/xT9LlmIFVm — Andrew Thompson 🇪🇺💙 (@anti_macassar) February 21, 2021

One of my all time faves. pic.twitter.com/ksrEQPTvlc — Jessie defund police fund abortions Losch🗽🇺🇾🌱 (@JessieLosch) February 21, 2021

I popped this one over to Good Morning Britain.. pic.twitter.com/gF2BrOiGJn — David Higgins (@davidhiggins57) February 21, 2021

I still giggle at this one pic.twitter.com/d9oSRL4Vy7 — Tom H (@Dahemsk) February 21, 2021

We suspect the person responsible for this one chanted “Jobs blow. Jobs blow. Jobs blow.” in their mind – before losing the plot.

We hope they didn’t suffer a job blow.

