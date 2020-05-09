Elaine Paige felt the need to ‘clarify’ this headline after it was truncated to most unfortunate effect

A moment of absolute joy from Elaine Paige who took to Twitter to ‘clarify’ this Telegraph headline after it appeared online in a most unfortunate truncated form.

I think I need to clarify to @Telegraph readers, who may have seen the truncated headline, that the full quote is …. "I've been having cocktails parties on Zoom" … really, matron!! #carryonisolation pic.twitter.com/1bx9dPw34Z — Elaine Paige (@elaine_paige) May 7, 2020

You can totally see where she’s coming from. Just wonderful.

Reminded us of this similarly unfortunate moment on the Daily Mail.



