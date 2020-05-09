Elaine Paige felt the need to ‘clarify’ this headline after it was truncated to most unfortunate effect
A moment of absolute joy from Elaine Paige who took to Twitter to ‘clarify’ this Telegraph headline after it appeared online in a most unfortunate truncated form.
I think I need to clarify to @Telegraph readers, who may have seen the truncated headline, that the full quote is …. "I've been having cocktails parties on Zoom" … really, matron!! #carryonisolation pic.twitter.com/1bx9dPw34Z
— Elaine Paige (@elaine_paige) May 7, 2020
You can totally see where she’s coming from. Just wonderful.
This is the greatest thing I’ve ever seen
— realmattlucas (@RealMattLucas) May 7, 2020
Best thing since @alanshearer was providing expert anal on match of the day… pic.twitter.com/pO7UcfSaHR
— Ross Tinning (@RossTinning) May 7, 2020
Wondered why I hadn’t heard from you this week! 🤣 #busybee
— Jessica Rickson (@jessrickson) May 7, 2020
youve officially won the internet
— Chi (@chiwithaC) May 7, 2020
Reminded us of this similarly unfortunate moment on the Daily Mail.
