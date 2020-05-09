Elaine Paige felt the need to ‘clarify’ this headline after it was truncated to most unfortunate effect

A moment of absolute joy from Elaine Paige who took to Twitter to ‘clarify’ this Telegraph headline after it appeared online in a most unfortunate truncated form.

You can totally see where she’s coming from. Just wonderful.

Reminded us of this similarly unfortunate moment on the Daily Mail.

READ MORE

Simply 39 of the funniest headlines ever printed