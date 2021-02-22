News

Boris Johnson wants a giant roundabout under the Isle of Man – 11 cutting responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 22nd, 2021

A leak from Whitehall suggests Boris Johnson’s desperation to have some kind of road between Northern Ireland and Great Britain has led to a plan for a giant roundabout under the Isle of Man, connected by four undersea tunnels.

Not even his civil servants think it’s a good idea.

Whether it’s one of his famous dead cats chucked onto a table, or his biggest vanity project to date, it seems about as likely to happen as Priti Patel publishing a children’s book, Gavin Williamson getting an award from the N.U.T., or the UK’s quarantine hotel system actually working.

Twitter had thoughts.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Would any ministers be relieved if the attention turned to another episode of Boris Johnson’s Expensive Infrastructure Fantasies?

It’s a mystery.

READ MORE

The government may green light a ‘Boris Burrow’ tunnel from Scotland to NI

Source Politics For All Image Screengrab

More from the Poke