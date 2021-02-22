Boris Johnson wants a giant roundabout under the Isle of Man – 11 cutting responses

News

A leak from Whitehall suggests Boris Johnson’s desperation to have some kind of road between Northern Ireland and Great Britain has led to a plan for a giant roundabout under the Isle of Man, connected by four undersea tunnels.

Not even his civil servants think it’s a good idea.

Boris Johnson’s plan to build three tunnels under the Irish Sea connecting in an “underground roundabout” beneath the Isle of Man has been described as “batsh*t” by Johnson’s senior aides Via @thesundaytimes pic.twitter.com/9YD39LTZ8d — Politics For All (@PoliticsForAlI) February 21, 2021

+UPDATE+ Civil Service increasingly despairing of "Johnson's ability to focus on everyday govt" as he floats ever more stranger ideas – the latest a "giant roundabout under Isle of Man to connect UK countries via interconnecting tunnels" – as part of his "patriotic Union" plan. — Nick🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@nicktolhurst) February 21, 2021

Whether it’s one of his famous dead cats chucked onto a table, or his biggest vanity project to date, it seems about as likely to happen as Priti Patel publishing a children’s book, Gavin Williamson getting an award from the N.U.T., or the UK’s quarantine hotel system actually working.

Twitter had thoughts.

1.

It really is like living with an ill-disciplined 7 year old sometimes…https://t.co/HoZ9UJhxJH — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) February 21, 2021

2.

Roundabout under the Isle of Man ?! Johnson always thinking small. I would go for tunnels through the earth's core with 3 dimensional interchange in the centre to make CANZUK a reality. Jules Verne showed us it can be done. https://t.co/6FRgeunKqk — Tony Yates (@t0nyyates) February 21, 2021

3.

"…and then I said we should build a GIANT ROUNDABOUT under the ISLE OF MAN…" "…but I'm afraid I was very, very drunk…" pic.twitter.com/Q03uMIPA1n — David Allsopp (@doublehelix) February 21, 2021

4.

Guess which one of these ideas I think is totally ridiculous:

-a bridge over the English Channel

-a giant roundabout under the Isle Of Man

-free school meals for vulnerable children https://t.co/DHb0U308VG — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) February 21, 2021

5.

Apart from the obvious logistical illiteracy of this idea, I feel obliged to point out that [wearily grabs megaphone] TUNNELS DON’T CHANGE THE FUCKING LAW WE ALREADY HAVE A TUNNEL TO THE EU AND IT HASN’T SOLVED A FUCKING THING YOU MAD TWAThttps://t.co/qgukAa5gv0 — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) February 21, 2021

6.

Must be room in Number 10 for a really big train set? Got to be cheaper that letting the PM loose to play with infrastructure at full scale… https://t.co/YDHbLEoHQO — David Henig (@DavidHenigUK) February 21, 2021

7.

Here's my design entry for Johnson's new roundabout under the Isle of Man.

Fingers crossed!🤞🤞🤞 pic.twitter.com/ogPHlqGC3W — Jen 🐇😷💙 (@Jennyflower) February 21, 2021

8.

So this roundabout thing wasn't just a meme. Like, seriously? — Dr Anna Jerzewska (@AnnaJerzewska) February 21, 2021

9.

Trump – Gonna build a wall against Mexico! Johnson – Hold my beer!https://t.co/71BmLwby3S — John West 🕯💙 (@JohnWest_JAWS) February 21, 2021

10.

Nobody: … Absolutely nobody: … 125,000 people: *Die* Boris Johnson: What if we built an underground roundabout in the Isle Of Man. — Femi😷 (@Femi_Sorry) February 21, 2021

11.

Zip slide from Aberdeen to London next. https://t.co/GzpYbV8hmO — Robert Thomson (@robertthomson55) February 21, 2021

Would any ministers be relieved if the attention turned to another episode of Boris Johnson’s Expensive Infrastructure Fantasies?

Wonder who leaked the roundabout under the Isle of Man story. pic.twitter.com/c1DJpuAqxL — peanut (@IndolentPeanut) February 21, 2021

It’s a mystery.

