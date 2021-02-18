People can’t quite get on board with this alternative ending to Titanic

Videos

If you haven’t seen the ending of Titanic – spoiler alert, it sinks and Jack dies. But also, Kate Winslet’s character, now played by Gloria Stuart, secretly returns her priceless pendant to the icy depths.

Over on Twitter, Pat Brennan shared a genuine alternative ending, in which the deed is not done in secret, but in front of Bill Paxton’s treasure hunter character, Brock Lovett – which, by the way, might be the most American name in the history of cinema.

The alternate ending to Titanic is hilarious. This would have absolutely ruined the film for me pic.twitter.com/L3vSrSb72e — Pat Brennan (@patbrennan88) February 16, 2021

A lot of people agreed with Pat.

James Cameron is an amazing technical director whose writing is often up to at least 8th grade standards. Maybe even 10th. — Brian Hatfield (@BrianHatfield81) February 17, 2021

it's this part that has me ON THE FLOOOOOOR 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/tEJ39K9gcX — …plus an attitude like Tupac got. (@SONSPLASHA) February 17, 2021

No matter how many times I see this I can’t get over that it not only made it past a first draft but went all the way to being actually filmed before someone intervened to point out how utterly insane it is https://t.co/LJWKuO9MOC — Jake Cole (@ThatJakePC) February 17, 2021

Of course, some would have preferred this cut.

lmao this ending rocks, basically this one lady drove literally everyone in her life to madness or death https://t.co/cAZY2ARaWZ — Mr. Chau (@Srirachachau) February 17, 2021

Someone had an idea for a sequel.

A whale should have eaten the necklace and they could have made a sequel where they were hunting the whale — Alex WORLDWIDE Kellar (@TheTowerSkin) February 17, 2021

The Titanic-Free Willy crossover we never knew we needed. — Physics Boyt (@PhysicsBoyt) February 17, 2021

We could get on board with that.

Whichever ending you prefer, never forget that Britney Spears ended up getting the necklace as a gift in the ‘Oops, I did it again’ video.

It's OK – Britney's friend swam down and got it. pic.twitter.com/nFAlIzDKM0 — sjh_canada (@sjh_canada) February 17, 2021

And she deserves it.

