That Titanic argument about Rose’s door has finally been settled in a hilarious TikTok

Since the blockbuster’s release in 1997, people have been arguing over whether Rose should have let Jack get onto the door instead of leaving him in the freezing water to die of the cold.

Now, the debate is finally over, as funny TikToker @mrsmedeiros proves it was never an option.

You can’t argue with science – unless you’re an anti-masker, anti-vaxxer, flat-earther, climate change denier or in charge of the coronavirus response for the British or American governments.

But, apart from that …

The clip made its way to Twitter – inevitably.

Oh look I found the best TikTok. pic.twitter.com/dk7RSOP7SY — Sofie Hagen (@SofieHagen) July 18, 2020

School of Strut expressed what so many people must have felt on seeing the sketch.

It answers the question that has troubled me since I was a teenager watching this film for the first time. I’m not sure what emotion to feel right now… 🥺🥳🤯😅 — School of Strut (@SchoolofStrut) July 19, 2020

Don’t worry – we’re sure your hearts will go on.

