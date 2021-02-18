Donald Trump’s Atlantic City casino has been demolished and did people make jokes? You bet

News

Videos of large buildings being demolished invariably make for good viewing (just so long as you’re not standing too close).

But there was something about this one that proved particularly popular. See if you can spot why.

It’s the former Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, opened in 1984, closed 30 years later, and reduced to rubble in 20 seconds by 3,000 sticks of dynamite (listen for the cheers!).

Trump Plaza tower comes tumbling down with a blasting Atlantic City this morning a few minutes after 9 am pic.twitter.com/x7pDz69wDn — Carol Comegno (@CarolComegno) February 17, 2021

And it prompted no end of comment, as you might imagine. Here are our favourites.

There is no greater metaphor than the implosion of Trump Tower in Atlantic City. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) February 17, 2021

Is this a common practice when a president loses an election in the US? https://t.co/lh1E5qIq0s — Karl Sharro (@KarlreMarks) February 17, 2021

Ash Wednesday 😂 — Don Simonetti Jr (@Donjr66) February 17, 2021

It was the best demolition. Nobody's ever seen anything like it. — Kathy O. (@Katydid_94) February 17, 2021

I love the smell of symbolism in the morning https://t.co/StOO4sLuQN — Bizarre Lazar (@BizarreLazar) February 17, 2021

Can y’all come over to Chicago next, please? Is this a traveling service? Because We have a Trump building that needs removal here in the Midwest too. https://t.co/1Wuh2PPac7 — Dr. Sarah Bond (@SarahEBond) February 18, 2021

Wow! Metaphors you can take the rest of the year off https://t.co/K6Z4qYitEn — tom jamieson (@jamiesont) February 17, 2021

"This lack of brakes endows him with a kind of perverse Midas touch: he destroys everything he comes in contact with — relationships, projects, organizations, countries." https://t.co/ZgQwbNl8Tf https://t.co/ac5DiooA7E — Elizabeth Mika (@yourauntemma) February 17, 2021

Nature is healing https://t.co/6YowiDQ5hK — The Intersectional Anansesem (@TaranTrinnaman) February 17, 2021

The end of an error. — Ed Kamen (@EdKamen) February 17, 2021

It would be better if his name was still on it, but still satisfying. https://t.co/RRRkjOJtAA — Mike Epstein (@bombur) February 17, 2021

To conclude …

“Hello, I would like to buy a symbolic metaphor for Trump’s America”

“Certainly, sir, right this way…” https://t.co/jLvhwTIunt — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) February 17, 2021

