This hilarious tale of a most unfortunate vaccine mix-up is making everyone’s lockdown better

Journalist Liam Thorp went wildly viral when he shared this tale of a most unfortunate vaccination mix-up.

Liam, who is political editor on the Liverpool Echo, was surprised when he was told he’d been chosen to receive a coronavirus vaccine.

His suspicion that there might have been a mistake was proved right, and his tale of how it happened is just brilliant.

So I’m not getting a vaccine next week – was feeling weird about why I’d been selected ahead of others so rang GP to check. Turns out they had my height as 6.2cm rather than 6 ft 2, giving me a BMI of 28,000 😂 — Liam Thorp 💙 (@LiamThorpECHO) February 17, 2021

I mean I’ve put on a few pounds in lockdown but not that many — Liam Thorp 💙 (@LiamThorpECHO) February 17, 2021

Don’t mind me guys, I’m just here living my 6.2 cm, 17.5 stone best life — Liam Thorp 💙 (@LiamThorpECHO) February 17, 2021

When I told my mum I had been classed in the clinically obese category, she said 'well perhaps this is the wake-up call you need' — Liam Thorp 💙 (@LiamThorpECHO) February 17, 2021

Coming soon: Tom Thumb's summer body workout plan — Liam Thorp 💙 (@LiamThorpECHO) February 17, 2021

Always a bit nervous when you get a 'no caller ID' ringing you It's ok though, this was just a man ringing to tell me that I'm a morbidly obese pancake — Liam Thorp 💙 (@LiamThorpECHO) February 17, 2021

Liam’s story all about it is well worth reading in full and you can find it here.

A headline I never thought I would write https://t.co/cBPLhwM2iv — Liam Thorp 💙 (@LiamThorpECHO) February 17, 2021

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

I feel like they should have been in touch earlier with other concerns — James Felton (@JimMFelton) February 17, 2021

"So I got in touch with the local Clinical Commissioning Group, like the diligent, tiny, morbidly obese journalist that I am." 👌 — Emily Ashton (@elashton) February 17, 2021

I mean it is wall-to-wall killer — Marina Hyde (@MarinaHyde) February 17, 2021

This, for me, is the single best tweet of the entire pandemic, Liam. And may I please commend your decency in not exploiting your remarkable BMI to jump the queue? 🤣 — Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) February 17, 2021

There really are no words for how ridiculous this is! So well written, made my husband and I smile 😀 — Steph Brawn (@BrawnJourno) February 17, 2021

The NHS need to write a journal on this medical marvel, reducing someone’s BMI from 28,000 to just above normal in a single phone call will have enormous public health implications! — Damien #BlackLivesMatter (@Dams_Lefty) February 17, 2021

This has properly made me laugh but I am also sorry you're not getting it yet! — Kate McCann (@KateEMcCann) February 17, 2021

And finally, this.

Mate just text: 'You are now the Political Editor of the Lilliput Echo' https://t.co/ep66nmPBk8 — Liam Thorp 💙 (@LiamThorpECHO) February 17, 2021

