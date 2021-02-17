Having a bad day? It could be worse – you could be this guy

Videos

The US has been experiencing almost unprecedented cold weather, with the usually scorching state of Texas blanketed in deep snow and struggling with power outages.

One young American, @mooredustin on TikTok, was recording a video showing just how deep the snow was, when things got out of hand – or off of foot.

“Oh my shoe. NOOOOOO!”

Thoughts and prayers with Dustin’s cold and soggy right foot.

As so often happens, the viral video landed on Twitter.

This video killed me in cold blood pic.twitter.com/zWkb5FjQ7d — Dr. Nicolette, Himbologist ⋆ (@nicoletters) February 16, 2021

The tweet has had more than 60,000 views in around 12 hours, and this is what people have been saying about it.

Shoe dead ass went “I must go, my people need me.” — Primal (@Primal138) February 16, 2021

You know. It's time for the long silent laugh followed by shrieking whoops of laughter and then more long silent laughing. https://t.co/QfdACh15Ut — Christie Golden (@ChristieGolden) February 17, 2021

I have watched this sooooo many times.. He literally goes through all 5 stages of grief in like 7 seconds. https://t.co/INzkwlFKLY — Captain Boones Leone (@captainboones) February 16, 2021

But there’s always that one person – ready to apportion blame.

And this, boys and girls, is why we tie our shoes *tight* against our feet. — Kyle Hamilton (@wolfoftheair) February 17, 2021

Fair point, though.

Source @mooredustin Image Screengrab