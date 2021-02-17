Videos

Having a bad day? It could be worse – you could be this guy

Poke Staff. Updated February 17th, 2021

The US has been experiencing almost unprecedented cold weather, with the usually scorching state of Texas blanketed in deep snow and struggling with power outages.

One young American, @mooredustin on TikTok, was recording a video showing just how deep the snow was, when things got out of hand – or off of foot.

@mooredustin

♬ original sound – mooreeedust

“Oh my shoe. NOOOOOO!”

Thoughts and prayers with Dustin’s cold and soggy right foot.

As so often happens, the viral video landed on Twitter.

The tweet has had more than 60,000 views in around 12 hours, and this is what people have been saying about it.

But there’s always that one person – ready to apportion blame.

Fair point, though.

READ MORE

Yorkshire’s snow got the better of drivers – and the commentary is definitely NSFW

Source @mooredustin Image Screengrab

More from the Poke