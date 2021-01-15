Yorkshire’s snow got the better of drivers – and the commentary is definitely NSFW

Parts of the UK had some proper snow this week – not the light dusting on the hedge that gets kids’ hopes up but doesn’t make so much as a snowball – and Yorkshire got more than its fair share.

One clip of a road-turned-ice-rink in Huddersfield grabbed people’s attention – not least because of the understandably NSFW commentary.

Road in Huddersfield this morning. pic.twitter.com/Wx2G9D3cd1 — Kevin Burns (@KevinBurns63) January 14, 2021

It’s like ten-pin bowling with cars.

Not sure about the driving – or the commentary 😳😆 https://t.co/CTJd1QU9d1 — Gary Taphouse (@garytaphouse) January 14, 2021

Say it as you see it. West Yorkshire https://t.co/SfykJRX0sn — Richard (@monteblan) January 14, 2021

Can we get this lady to do the commentary on Ski Sunday https://t.co/X9tATmED2B — Paul (@bingowings14) January 14, 2021

Hello Kevin, its Boris Johnson here from Number 10, please can we use your video for Tory Party promotion, its representative of our car crash COVID19 response — Simon Armitage (@S444_RMO) January 14, 2021

Meanwhile – over in Halifax …

Stay at home. Protect the NHS. Save your no-claims bonus.

Source Kevin Burns Image Screengrab