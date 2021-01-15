Yorkshire’s snow got the better of drivers – and the commentary is definitely NSFW

Parts of the UK had some proper snow this week – not the light dusting on the hedge that gets kids’ hopes up but doesn’t make so much as a snowball – and Yorkshire got more than its fair share.

One clip of a road-turned-ice-rink in Huddersfield grabbed people’s attention – not least because of the understandably NSFW commentary.

It’s like ten-pin bowling with cars.

Meanwhile – over in Halifax …

Stay at home. Protect the NHS. Save your no-claims bonus.

