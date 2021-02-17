Animals

If you only watch one funny cat video this week – of course you’ll watch more than one funny cat video – then make it this one.

Some cats have different priorities than others,’ said OctopussSevenTwo who shared it over on Imgur.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it after it was shared by Redditor CatsPlantsComfyPants.

‘Why look at a TV when you can look at the most interesting thing in the house.’ ChoseSinWon ‘Where’s my portrait?’ AHZZY03 ‘Mirror, mirror on the wall, who is the handsomest kitty of them all?’ Denny_204 ‘The mirror said, “You are, you conceited bastard!”‘ madisons_yurei ‘Charlie just has next level game. He can look at himself, the other cats, and watch the TV. This is genius cat.’ Tellingtruths

Source Imgur OctopussSevenTwo Reddit u/CatsPlantsComfyPants