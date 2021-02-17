‘A pandemic. A snowstorm. And a bored guy …’

Videos

Finally, something useful to do with all the extra time in lockdown. Sure you can learn a language or musical instrument or whatever, but why would you want to do any of that when you could do this?

Obviously you’ll need a bit of outdoor space. And some snow. And a decent vantage point from which to appreciate it. But enough of that, just look at this.

5 million views can’t be wrong.

And lots of people made the same – well, very similar – joke.

Internet is down so he’s just walking the web — slacatena (@Slacatena) February 16, 2021

beats wasting time on the web though — FMT (@FinMktTrader) February 16, 2021

I bet he works in web design. — KD 📚🌎🉑🌊🇺🇸 (@kdnerak33) February 16, 2021

Source @buitengebieden_ H/T @RexChapman