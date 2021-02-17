‘A pandemic. A snowstorm. And a bored guy …’
Finally, something useful to do with all the extra time in lockdown. Sure you can learn a language or musical instrument or whatever, but why would you want to do any of that when you could do this?
Obviously you’ll need a bit of outdoor space. And some snow. And a decent vantage point from which to appreciate it. But enough of that, just look at this.
Someone is bored.. 🕷🕸 pic.twitter.com/5b0zXCjYpN
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) February 16, 2021
5 million views can’t be wrong.
And lots of people made the same – well, very similar – joke.
Internet is down so he’s just walking the web
— slacatena (@Slacatena) February 16, 2021
beats wasting time on the web though
— FMT (@FinMktTrader) February 16, 2021
I bet he works in web design.
— KD 📚🌎🉑🌊🇺🇸 (@kdnerak33) February 16, 2021
READ MORE
The attitude of this husky refusing to come in from the cold is hilarious
Source @buitengebieden_ H/T @RexChapman
More from the Poke
It turns out none of us like using the big light – 13 funniest things people said about it
Olaf Falafel’s Guide to Covid Pedestrian Etiquette