The attitude of this husky refusing to come in from the cold is hilarious

This video of a husky refusing to come in from the cold has been watched the thick end of 5 million times as we write this.

It was originally posted on TikTok by @melisah903 and went viral after it was shared on Twitter. This is why.

Huskies refusing to come inside from the cold is my new fav thing pic.twitter.com/aGAg0qu1GW — The God Tongue (@aprettyPR) February 16, 2021

It’s the second ‘no’ that gets us.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

twice. he said NO two times. — Jill G (@JillGrateful) February 16, 2021

Huskies are my favorite dogs because they can almost talk, and use that power in the sassiest way possible https://t.co/rLh7hoRk24 — Knabe Wolf 🐺 (@KnabeWolf) February 16, 2021

This dog said "no" in three languages lol https://t.co/LlbdnNQgTO — Tananarive Due (@TananariveDue) February 16, 2021

Huskies do not like to be told what to do and will tell you so to your face😂😂 https://t.co/5AlbEC8MSB — Black Women's Lives Matter. Carolyn Hinds (@CarrieCnh12) February 16, 2021

not this husky literally telling her no 😭 https://t.co/qIUoXDHSFU — ROBINETTE?! (@xoDrVenture) February 16, 2021

