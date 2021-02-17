The attitude of this husky refusing to come in from the cold is hilarious
This video of a husky refusing to come in from the cold has been watched the thick end of 5 million times as we write this.
It was originally posted on TikTok by @melisah903 and went viral after it was shared on Twitter. This is why.
Huskies refusing to come inside from the cold is my new fav thing pic.twitter.com/aGAg0qu1GW
— The God Tongue (@aprettyPR) February 16, 2021
It’s the second ‘no’ that gets us.
And here are our favourite things people said about it.
He said no🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/m2dj2KTyOm
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) February 16, 2021
twice. he said NO two times.
— Jill G (@JillGrateful) February 16, 2021
Huskies are my favorite dogs because they can almost talk, and use that power in the sassiest way possible https://t.co/rLh7hoRk24
— Knabe Wolf 🐺 (@KnabeWolf) February 16, 2021
This dog said "no" in three languages lol https://t.co/LlbdnNQgTO
— Tananarive Due (@TananariveDue) February 16, 2021
Huskies do not like to be told what to do and will tell you so to your face😂😂 https://t.co/5AlbEC8MSB
— Black Women's Lives Matter. Carolyn Hinds (@CarrieCnh12) February 16, 2021
not this husky literally telling her no 😭 https://t.co/qIUoXDHSFU
— ROBINETTE?! (@xoDrVenture) February 16, 2021
Source TikTok @melisah903 Twitter @aprettyPR
