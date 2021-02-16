Take a chance on this unlikely but brilliant Matt Hancock and ABBA mash-up

Videos

In what must be a surprise even to the government, the rollout of the vaccine in the UK has been a success so far – but it’s crucial to spread the message that anyone invited for a jab should accept that invitation.

This unlikely mash-up, created by the very talented Darren Dutton, does exactly that.

Just need ABBA to get on board now and then we'll have a campaign song pic.twitter.com/EbxwldOyTy — Darren Dutton (@Darren_Dutton) February 15, 2021

That’s the earworm of the day, though we’re not sure whether being catchy is still a good thing during a pandemic.

Twitter loved it.

I am SO bored this evening – had all this months plans cancelled thanks to Covid…. then I saw this and now my life is complete… https://t.co/YZsUvczgtR — Just An Ordinary Bloke (@Unusual_Times) February 15, 2021

Smash hit of the summer — Ethan West (@8Bit_KinkyHobo) February 15, 2021

This might be one of the best things I've ever seen https://t.co/aHeuvToSDZ — Owen Masters (@mrowenm) February 15, 2021

Whatever you think about Matt Hancock joining Abba, you have to admit that it’s a much better message than this one.

Bad news everyone pic.twitter.com/OvcTPX6qBC — Darren Dutton (@Darren_Dutton) February 9, 2021

via Gfycat

And what’s the correct response when they ask if you want the vaccination?

“I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do.”

