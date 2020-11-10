This reworking of the latest coronavirus briefing as a TV sales segment is simply glorious

During the first lockdown, Darren Dutton provided some much-needed light relief by reimagining the coronavirus briefings with end credits.

Like this …

And this …

Now we’re in ‘Lockdown 2: the Cummings Aftermath‘ and he’s come up with another belter – Monday’s briefing as a TV sales channel clip.

Watch and feel awe.

If the army work dries up, Brigadier Joe Fossey might have a bright future flogging knitting machines and watches to drunks at three in the morning.

Twitter appreciated Darren’s talent.

Aquarius the WaterBear had a question.

Other TV sales channels are available.

READ MORE

The new lockdown rules hilariously explained by Boris Johnson (parody)

Source Darren Dutton Image Screengrab