This reworking of the latest coronavirus briefing as a TV sales segment is simply glorious
During the first lockdown, Darren Dutton provided some much-needed light relief by reimagining the coronavirus briefings with end credits.
Like this …
Daily Briefing end credits: This one has been requested so many times that I caved in to the pressure… #oohbetty pic.twitter.com/Acv5oWMdp9
— Darren Dutton (@Darren_Dutton) June 19, 2020
And this …
Another day, another daily briefing end credits pic.twitter.com/hiaYRYhx77
— Darren Dutton (@Darren_Dutton) May 23, 2020
Now we’re in ‘Lockdown 2: the Cummings Aftermath‘ and he’s come up with another belter – Monday’s briefing as a TV sales channel clip.
Watch and feel awe.
LATERAL FLOW TESTS – SAVE £££ – CALL NOW! pic.twitter.com/dsWomiXvPd
— Darren Dutton (@Darren_Dutton) November 9, 2020
If the army work dries up, Brigadier Joe Fossey might have a bright future flogging knitting machines and watches to drunks at three in the morning.
Twitter appreciated Darren’s talent.
Hilarious https://t.co/hubF3TNz45
— D (@d_mos77) November 10, 2020
Genius! Share before GCHQ delete it! https://t.co/ZVfyGYunLl
— LancsLass COVID MARSHALL Submit to the VACCINE (@LancsLass9) November 9, 2020
Oh twitter is on form tonight … https://t.co/E1A7X7MGGY
— Caroline Keep 🌟😊 (@Ka81) November 9, 2020
Aquarius the WaterBear had a question.
Has https://t.co/NVpR0Cs0M0 replaced QVC? https://t.co/BGaUbrU5ko
— Aquarius The WaterBear (@holistictiller) November 9, 2020
Other TV sales channels are available.
