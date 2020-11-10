This reworking of the latest coronavirus briefing as a TV sales segment is simply glorious

During the first lockdown, Darren Dutton provided some much-needed light relief by reimagining the coronavirus briefings with end credits.

Like this …

Daily Briefing end credits: This one has been requested so many times that I caved in to the pressure… #oohbetty pic.twitter.com/Acv5oWMdp9 — Darren Dutton (@Darren_Dutton) June 19, 2020

And this …

Another day, another daily briefing end credits pic.twitter.com/hiaYRYhx77 — Darren Dutton (@Darren_Dutton) May 23, 2020

Now we’re in ‘Lockdown 2: the Cummings Aftermath‘ and he’s come up with another belter – Monday’s briefing as a TV sales channel clip.

Watch and feel awe.

LATERAL FLOW TESTS – SAVE £££ – CALL NOW! pic.twitter.com/dsWomiXvPd — Darren Dutton (@Darren_Dutton) November 9, 2020

If the army work dries up, Brigadier Joe Fossey might have a bright future flogging knitting machines and watches to drunks at three in the morning.

Twitter appreciated Darren’s talent.

Genius! Share before GCHQ delete it! https://t.co/ZVfyGYunLl — LancsLass COVID MARSHALL Submit to the VACCINE (@LancsLass9) November 9, 2020

Oh twitter is on form tonight … https://t.co/E1A7X7MGGY — Caroline Keep 🌟😊 (@Ka81) November 9, 2020

Aquarius the WaterBear had a question.

Other TV sales channels are available.

