The comedy timing of the second dog nicking this pizza is simply perfect

There’s a rather fabulous Twitter account called Perfectly Cut Screams – @AAAAAGGHHHH – which is full of very funny videos featuring, you guessed it, perfectly cut screams.

And it just shared this TikTok video which went viral – wildly viral – because it’s an all-time classic of the genre.

And just two of the things people said about it.

This was expertly planned by the dogs — Jason Ibrahim (@KingRiptor) February 9, 2021

honestly, sue dominos for not cutting the pizza all the way through. — mellon collie and the infinite dadness (@_mandotorres) February 9, 2021

Source TikTok @ashace2423 Twitter @AAAAAGGHHH