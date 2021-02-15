The comedy timing of the second dog nicking this pizza is simply perfect
There’s a rather fabulous Twitter account called Perfectly Cut Screams – @AAAAAGGHHHH – which is full of very funny videos featuring, you guessed it, perfectly cut screams.
And it just shared this TikTok video which went viral – wildly viral – because it’s an all-time classic of the genre.
@ashace2423
I am still shocked 😫😳 #dog #dogsoftiktok #why #pizza #mylife #fyp #viral #famous #family #funny
And just two of the things people said about it.
This was expertly planned by the dogs
— Jason Ibrahim (@KingRiptor) February 9, 2021
honestly, sue dominos for not cutting the pizza all the way through.
— mellon collie and the infinite dadness (@_mandotorres) February 9, 2021
Source TikTok @ashace2423 Twitter @AAAAAGGHHH
