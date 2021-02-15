Animals

The comedy timing of the second dog nicking this pizza is simply perfect

John Plunkett. Updated February 15th, 2021

There’s a rather fabulous Twitter account called Perfectly Cut Screams – @AAAAAGGHHHH – which is full of very funny videos featuring, you guessed it, perfectly cut screams.

And it just shared this TikTok video which went viral – wildly viral – because it’s an all-time classic of the genre.

@ashace2423

I am still shocked 😫😳 #dog #dogsoftiktok #why #pizza #mylife #fyp #viral #famous #family #funny

♬ original sound – Ash Ace

And just two of the things people said about it.

Follow Perfectly Cut Screams on Twitter here.

READ MORE

A moving tale of when you spot a fellow homeworker and decide to make contact

Source TikTok @ashace2423 Twitter @AAAAAGGHHH

More from the Poke