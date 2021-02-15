The impeccable comic timing of these trains is one for the ages

Videos

Not unlike the joy of travelling on a steam train itself, the impeccable comic timing of this moment will never not be a treat.

‘More than a hundred kids were waiting to see this historic steam train in England,’ writes Lord-AG over on Reddit.

What are the chances, eh?

‘Lol you never pick opposite side of the tracks when train watching. Always pick the side it’s on… you know the schedule.’ Mzsickness

Harsh but fair.

‘They were on the wrong side of the tracks.’ bertiebees ‘The one time when “train A and train B” questions apply.’ CitizenPremier

