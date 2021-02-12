Having a bad day? Could be worse, you could be one of these people

Life

If you’re having a bad day then it’s always reassuring to know that there’s someone out there who is having it worse. If only there was a word for that.

Anyway, the subReddit ‘well that sucks’ is an Aladdin’s Cave of this sort of thing and these 27 really do suck. A lot.

1. ‘My dad says, “Google is doing this stupid thing where the blur the top left part of the results. Facebook is doing it too actually.” He melted the top left corner of his screen’

2. ‘When you’re working from home and you hit video instead of audio’

3. ‘My friend works as an extra in movies and does stock photography … just saw him pictured as a sex offender on a bus in Florida’

4. ‘Not only did grandpa already have this shirt, he was wearing it when he unwrapped it’

5. ‘Turned my back for a minute and she peed in 20 cups of uncooked rice …’



6. ‘I’m the only person in my entire office of 30 people who dressed up today and I’m in a full body banana suit’

7. ‘Road between Kununurra and Broome is closed due to flooding, below is the closest detour on paved roads’



8. ‘Lost my wallet 3 days ago, finally ordered new cards and then …’

9. ‘I installed my own microwave today and saved $150 in install fees!’

10. ‘My compensation for working through a pandemic for the past 3 months …’



11. ‘Their flight left 2 hours ago’

12. ‘Me: Why did my alarm not go off? My alarm …’

