These old Kilroy intros have gone viral all over again because they’re so bizarre

Poke Staff. Updated February 11th, 2021

This collection of Robert Kilroy-Silk intros have gone viral all over again because they are so bizarre.

Hard to believe we know (and it was hard to believe back then as well), the occasional MP (and MEP) was a big noise on daytime TV back in the late ’80s and early ’90s.

And this video perfectly captures the man and his presenting style, shared by journalist @PickardJE on Twitter.

And if that’s whetted your appetite you can find a whole lot more of that sort of thing here.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

