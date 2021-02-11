These old Kilroy intros have gone viral all over again because they’re so bizarre

Entertainment

This collection of Robert Kilroy-Silk intros have gone viral all over again because they are so bizarre.

Hard to believe we know (and it was hard to believe back then as well), the occasional MP (and MEP) was a big noise on daytime TV back in the late ’80s and early ’90s.

And this video perfectly captures the man and his presenting style, shared by journalist @PickardJE on Twitter.

And if that’s whetted your appetite you can find a whole lot more of that sort of thing here.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

In some of them, it really sounds like he’s being tranqued with a blowpipe mid sentence — Angus Dunican (@AngusDunican) February 11, 2021

“You feed beef burgers to swans” — lewis (@lwsrbnsn) February 11, 2021

Is this Kilroy playing Cards Against Humanity on live TV? — Luke Wilcox (@LukeJWilcox) February 11, 2021

The first one makes it sound like he takes no issue with the concept of prostitution but he's appalled at the prices… — Russell Gowers (@RussellGowers) February 11, 2021

"What's that – you gave a contract to the man running your local pub?"

"Did you really think telling people to enjoy Christmas would make you happy?"

"You bullied people in DWP and then you did it again in HO?"

"You let 100k people die because you are scared of the Daily Mail?" — Mother of Dragon (@ElbaDragon) February 11, 2021

The long cut is for the true connoisseurs. Such a golden legacy from such a toilet of a man. — Rachel Parris (@rachelparris) February 11, 2021

