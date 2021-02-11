Sport

This vox pop took an extraordinary turn and it’s the most amazing watch

Updated February 11th, 2021

It begins just like any other TV vox pop, the sort you’ve seen countless times on TV before.

But this one turned into something really special, and it’s just gone viral all over again on Twitter. To tell you any more would spoil it …

What are the chances of that?

It’s former Liverpool goalkeeper Tommy Lawrence who died in 2018, aged 77, and the clip is from 2015, when BBC reporter Stuart Flinders was asking people on the street in Liverpool if they remembered the 1967 match at Goodison Park.

An amazing watch, no matter how many times you’ve seen it.

The clip was shared by @TheAnfieldWrap on Twitter and was subsequently retweeted by @GaryLineker.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

And Tommy’s grandson Adam got in touch …

