This vox pop took an extraordinary turn and it’s the most amazing watch

Sport

It begins just like any other TV vox pop, the sort you’ve seen countless times on TV before.

But this one turned into something really special, and it’s just gone viral all over again on Twitter. To tell you any more would spoil it …

Ahh this is never anything but a lovely moment to watch no matter how many times you see it. Is right, Tommy ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KX7hihuCKq — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) February 10, 2021

What are the chances of that?

It’s former Liverpool goalkeeper Tommy Lawrence who died in 2018, aged 77, and the clip is from 2015, when BBC reporter Stuart Flinders was asking people on the street in Liverpool if they remembered the 1967 match at Goodison Park.

An amazing watch, no matter how many times you’ve seen it.

The clip was shared by @TheAnfieldWrap on Twitter and was subsequently retweeted by @GaryLineker.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Yeah ..” I played in it ..” so casual & beaming w pride 👍👍😷 — theoriginalKeano (@naneekirlbos) February 10, 2021

The best clip in shopping center interview history. — Rashid (@HRashid_) February 10, 2021

This remains one of my favourite clips ever… Watch his expression change. Watch his face light up. Watch his eyes… Glorious. https://t.co/pIoyFDSxqo — John Sutherland (@policecommander) February 10, 2021

The joy in his face gets me every single time. What a fella ❤ — Morsy (@ChrisMors1) February 10, 2021

And Tommy’s grandson Adam got in touch …

Thank you for re tweeting this, my grandad (Tommy lawrence) loved talking about his playing days and we absolutely love watching this video 💙 — Adam Lawrence (@Adam_Lawrence_) February 10, 2021

READ MORE

The unexpected twist to this goalie furiously bouncing the ball is slapstick gold

Source Twitter @TheAndfieldWrap @TheWayISeeLpool