This interactive guide to ‘what British food are you eating?’ is funny and very clever

We’re grateful to Dr Pessimus Prime – @BigJDubz on Twitter – for sharing this interactive guide to ‘what British food are you eating?’
Follow the tweets to find the answer or, if you prefer to find out in visual form, scroll down to the end.
What British food are you eating?
1. Is it sweet?
Yes – go to tweet 2
No – go to tweet 6
— Dr Pessimus Prime – Red Hat edition (@BigJDubz) September 25, 2020
2. Is it on fire?
Yes – that's pudding
No – go to tweet 3
— Dr Pessimus Prime – Red Hat edition (@BigJDubz) September 25, 2020
3. Is it served with custard?
Yes – that's pudding
No – go to tweet 4
— Dr Pessimus Prime – Red Hat edition (@BigJDubz) September 25, 2020
4. Is it made from bread soaked in fruit?
Yes – that's pudding
No – go to tweet 5
— Dr Pessimus Prime – Red Hat edition (@BigJDubz) September 25, 2020
5. Is it wet rice?
Yes – that's pudding
No – go back to tweet 1, you have made a mistake
— Dr Pessimus Prime – Red Hat edition (@BigJDubz) September 25, 2020
6. Is it a sausage made of blood?
Yes – that's pudding
No – go to tweet 7
— Dr Pessimus Prime – Red Hat edition (@BigJDubz) September 25, 2020
7. Does it look like a rugby player's ear and is served with meat and veg?
Yes – that's pudding
No – go to tweet 8
— Dr Pessimus Prime – Red Hat edition (@BigJDubz) September 25, 2020
8. Is it the colour of an Austin Allegro? Are you in Newcastle or Sunderland?
Yes – that's pudding
No – go to tweet 9
— Dr Pessimus Prime – Red Hat edition (@BigJDubz) September 25, 2020
9. Is it blood sausage but without the blood?
Yes – that's pudding
No – I have no idea what you're eating
— Dr Pessimus Prime – Red Hat edition (@BigJDubz) September 25, 2020
Or if you prefer it in this style …
What British food are you eating? pic.twitter.com/RJdWcT4VVa
— Dr Pessimus Prime – Red Hat edition (@BigJDubz) October 12, 2020
And you can follow @BigJDubz on Twitter here!
More from the Poke
