Simply 23 very funny signs that have been messed around with for comic effect

It started when the great @mooseallain shared this on Twitter.

‘Someone’s scratched out the name of this crossroads so it’s nicer,’ said @MooseAllain

And it got people sharing other signs that had been messed around with for comic effect (and a few that don’t need any messing around with to raise a smile).

Here are 23 of the best.

1.

Always loved this amendment in North London pic.twitter.com/jX4qCanCc1 — SweeneyBoy (@sweeneyBoy) June 24, 2020

2.

I spotted this on twitter not long ago. It pleased me hugely because even in the 80s every single person at my school claimed to have been responsible. Liars, the lot of us, obviously. Bateman st, cambridge pic.twitter.com/ih7g4yJfxZ — Magnus Lewis-Smith (@mlewissmith) June 24, 2020

3.

‘The Queen Victoria’ is a pub near me. Once when the landlord went on hols, the local rearranged it to say ‘Quiet Erotic Haven’. Stayed like it for a couple of weeks. — Kaz Jones (@KazJJones) June 24, 2020

4.

5.

Maybe one for night-time Twitter, but disgruntled employees did this beauty at Thwaites brewery when they announced redundancies back in 2014 pic.twitter.com/1ZGV38FFJO — Dave McCann (@davemc99) June 24, 2020

6.

An old photo, but this joke regularly appears in Manchester city centre. It might even just be the same sign. pic.twitter.com/NYctsoUG5b — Pete Birkinshaw (@binaryape) June 24, 2020

7.

8.

They had to change the shape of the River Uck sign so there’s no space to stick an ‘F’ in front of it! (Oh and Pacman was going to be called Puckman (which makes more sense, a flat puck, right?) but it would be too easy to scratch out a bit of the ‘P’) pic.twitter.com/59mMRJtPcf — Yungee Rude Boy (@yungee__) June 24, 2020

9.

Not a road sign, but I’ll forever be grateful for this piece of manipulation. pic.twitter.com/VcscBjAtvp — Nate H (@theatreofchips) June 24, 2020

10.

The signs into Crewe get changed every so often… pic.twitter.com/Mu3IlY0MCs — Adam (@itsupportcrewe) June 24, 2020

11.

I like this change to the University of Reading’s Allen Laboratory. pic.twitter.com/KUUtECjNCZ — Stephen Hardy (@Shardyhaha) June 24, 2020

12.