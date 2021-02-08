Own goal of the season

‘Not the best way to score,’ said Bmchris44 over on Reddit.

And they’re not kidding.

Backside! The look on the poor guy’s face …

And if you think it prompted a load of terrible puns, you’d be right.

‘Coach: Get your Ass out of here.’ crazyfortaco ‘Poor guy must be bummed out about that.’ Dave5876 “Thanks for the ASSist, bud!” TearsAndNetsec ‘Don’t be cheeky.’ TacosAndBourbon

And just in case you’re wondering …

‘Czech league, everything is possible there.’ UniqueMemes11

Source imgur Reddit u/Bmchris44