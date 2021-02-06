You might not be watching the latest series of E4’s Celebs Go Dating, a special edition of the show called The Mansion in which celebs go dating … in a mansion.

Anyway, this clip featuring actor and former Strictly star Karim Zeroual and a contestant Jodie went viral because it got people all confused. But not as confused as Jodie, obviously.

Still confused about this? Same. 🤣 #CelebsGoDating 9pm on E4 pic.twitter.com/zfAedYeEKH — Celebs Go Dating (@CelebsGoDating) February 3, 2021

Facepalm of the week. Not the last seven days, but definitely the week.

THIS IS TV GOLD 😆😆😆😆 pic.twitter.com/H8WEcp2eBd — 𝐋𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐬 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@lewisa95) February 4, 2021

