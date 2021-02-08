‘If God Was French’ hilariously explains how the pandemic started

The multilingual and very funny Loïc Suberville has long been entertaining TikTok users with his explanations of how different languages pick words.

Like this:

And this:

Seriously – go on a deep dive through his posts. You won’t regret it.

His latest video, however, is a French take on a popular joke format, in which the angels mishear God – only this God is French.

As always, the misunderstanding is catastrophic.

With more than 11,000 retweets in less than a full day – not to mention almost 7000 views on TikTok in even less time – it looks likely to go hugely, and deservedly, viral.

Here are just a few things people have been saying about it.

As a bonus – especially for Hamilton fans – here’s Loïc doing the French version of Lafayette’s Guns and Ships rap. Enjoy.

Give him a follow, so you don’t miss any of his comedy gold.

