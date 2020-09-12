The real reason the dinosaurs died out is just the content we needed today

This exchange between ‘God’ and ‘Angel’ by @lizemopetey over on TikTok is 21 seconds very well spent.

i’ve watched this 33 times and i cry-laughed each time pic.twitter.com/MT89M4XP3D — mike taddow (@taddmike) September 10, 2020

It was created by @lizemopetey who you can find on TikTok here and on Twitter here.

And here are just some of the things people were saying about it.

i don’t understand why this is making me laugh so much & how i keep laughing the more i watch it pic.twitter.com/otPHustZ0m — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) September 11, 2020

the tears in her eyes pushes me over the edge every time. i can’t stop. — Lana Berry (@Lana) September 10, 2020

Can you win an Oscar for a TikTok? pic.twitter.com/skJs4TKgf0 — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) September 10, 2020

The pause before the “what” is seemingly too long but then you realize it’s JUST RIGHT — tricerapops (@tricerapops) September 10, 2020

well that explains it pic.twitter.com/0DrWuA7VbT — Washington Post TikTok Guy (@davejorgenson) September 10, 2020

READ MORE

This 3-year-old’s Dinosaur Love Song is hilariously brutal

Source @lizemopetey H/T @taddmike