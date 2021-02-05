This cat playing with his army man toy is 11 seconds very well spent

Possibly it’s just been a very long week, but there was something about this video which went viral on Reddit which really made us chuckle.

‘This cat playing with his army man toy,’ said Redditor MTPokitz.

We’re not going to lie, we’ve watched it more than once.

“Bro bro where he at, get down I’m looking, just get your gun ready bro.” xxTriggerWarningxx “I’m freaking out man! I can’t see them, I can’t see them!” Random-Talking-Mug ‘Someone needs to edit in laser fire and explosions, please.’ Temporary_Week7274

And fellow Redditor Antique_Street6815 obliged.

Boom!



READ MORE

This optical illusion is a proper jaw-dropper and it took us far too long to see it

Source Reddit u/MTPokitz