This optical illusion is a proper jaw-dropper and it took us far too long to see it

This photograph has gone viral on Twitter because it’s not at all what it looks like at first. At least, we don’t think it is.

The only place to start is with the photo, obviously, so here it is.

Here it is again, just in case for whatever reason that’s tricky to see.

So what do you see? Apart from a man running into the woods, that is. Or do you even see that? Before the big reveal (if that’s what it is), here’s a flavour of what people were saying about it.

But what, though? What?!

Other people saw the dog first.

Still don’t see the dog?

And here’s where the picture comes from.

To conclude …

And this.

Source Twitter @nxthompson and @ClarkpDavidson