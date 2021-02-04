This optical illusion is a proper jaw-dropper and it took us far too long to see it

This photograph has gone viral on Twitter because it’s not at all what it looks like at first. At least, we don’t think it is.

The only place to start is with the photo, obviously, so here it is.

I totally saw a man running into the wooods. Until I looked again. Do you see it? pic.twitter.com/JdCF768pze — Just a Guy ☮️ (@ClarkpDavidson) February 3, 2021

Here it is again, just in case for whatever reason that’s tricky to see.

So what do you see? Apart from a man running into the woods, that is. Or do you even see that? Before the big reveal (if that’s what it is), here’s a flavour of what people were saying about it.

Wow, very cool. Our perception isn't always correct, is it? 😊 — New Country, Who Dis? 🇺🇲 (@Leslieoo7) February 3, 2021

Great, now I can't focus on anything and won't sleep — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 4, 2021

Fun fact, our brain normally fills in "the" rest of almost everything we see that we're used to see. For empxlpe you can mix ltteers of wrods and sltil raed it pfecltry. As long as the first and last letters are correct. — DataFunk (@funk_data) February 3, 2021

A man running into the snow..

A man running into the snow with leopard print on his jacket..

Then.. — Waqas Ali (@waqasali) February 4, 2021

But what, though? What?!

I saw this earlier….so funny…at first I ONLY saw the man running. Then I saw what looked like a bear on his back. Only now am I seeing the poodle…snow poodle. That's a new breed. Snoodle. — Katie Arnold (@raisingrippers) February 4, 2021

It is a dog! But it really does look like a guy at first!!! — Just Julia (@JKPreachersgirl) February 3, 2021

Wow.. How bazaar.. I totally only saw a man and didn't understand the post until I read the comments then took a longer look and now I see the dog! Wild — Tommy Grahn – 🌊 🏳️‍🌈 👨‍❤️‍👨🏳️‍🌈 (@tomgrahn) February 3, 2021

Other people saw the dog first.

I see a very obvious poodle. I had to really squint to see the man. But only after zooming in on the trees for 15 minutes. — Ryan Sibert (@_amissed_) February 4, 2021

I only see the dog… And I've been staring at the picture for a few minutes. I guess I've lived alone with my dogs for too long. — Annette Dahl (@annette0626) February 3, 2021

Still don’t see the dog?

pic.twitter.com/kV9kgKj1q4 — dash. Stay as safe as you possibly can. Mask Up 😷 (@phunphunphun) February 3, 2021

And here’s where the picture comes from.

This is my moms photo! The dogs name is Bob Marley in Fairbanks, Alaska. She shared it on Facebook…no idea how it traveled over to the Twitterverse! — Joseph (@AlaskaNole99709) February 3, 2021

To conclude …

I thought I saw a bad man running into the woods turned out to be a ‘good boy’ coming out of the woods — Little Jackie Paper #FBR (@s_schuckman) February 3, 2021

And this.

