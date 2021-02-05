Donald Trump’s furious letter quitting the Screen Actors Guild is unintentionally hilarious

In Donald Trump news – not something we’ve written for a while – the ex-president has furiously quit America’s Screen Actors Guild after it launched a disciplinary action against him.

The actors’ union moved to revoke Trump’s membership for inciting the Capitol riots (for which Trump is being impeached – for the second time – next week).

But before they could say ‘You’re fired!’ Trump decided to resign instead, with this unintentionally hilarious letter which is surely peak Donald Trump.

Trump has written to SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris (yes, that Gabrielle Carteris) to preemptively resign from the union. SAG-AFTRA represents actors, announcers, journalists, etc. He’s now avoided having his membership revoked. pic.twitter.com/WRy38V5izh — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 4, 2021

And here’s what he said (and it really is worth reading in full).

Ms. Carteris I write to you today regarding the so-called Disciplinary Committee hearing aimed at revoking my union membership. Who cares! While I’m not familiar with your work, I’m very proud of my work on movies such as Home Alone 2, Zoolander and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps; and television shows including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Saturday Night Live, and of course, one of the most successful shows in television history, The Apprentice – to name just a few! I’ve also greatly helped the cable news television business (said to be a dying platform with not much time left until I got involved in politics), and created thousands of jobs at networks such as MSDNC and Fake News CNN, among many others. Which brings me to your blatant attempt at free media attention to distract from your dismal record as a union. Your organization has done little for its members, and nothing for me – besides collecting dues and promoting dangerous un-American policies and ideas – as evident by your massive unemployment rates and lawsuits from celebrated actors, who even recorded a video asking, “Why isn’t the union fighting for me?” These, however, are policy failures. Your disciplinary failures are even more egregious.

I no longer wish to be associated with your union. As such, this letter is to inform you of my immediate resignation from SAG-AFTRA. You have done nothing for me. Regards, President Donald J. Trump

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

is this a joke? — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) February 4, 2021

Mr Trump's resignation from our union is as gracious and grateful as you might expect from an elder statesman of the broadcast industry. https://t.co/KwWUyCg4oj — Peter Sagal (@petersagal) February 4, 2021

I’m breaking up with you before you break up with me. That’s a Trump trademark. The program/film citations in this letter are hilarious. — Cubana with an A (@comojodescarajo) February 4, 2021

A friend just texted "I don't miss him on Twitter and I don't want him back, but I'm fine with a letter like this once every few months." https://t.co/1T7syACxGo — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 4, 2021

At first I was gonna say this can’t be real but then I remembered that it can totally be real. — Adam Robert Best (@AdamRobertBest) February 4, 2021

I had breakups with girlfriends in high school and college that were less drama-laden than this. https://t.co/QisJIcO3zF — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 4, 2021

I refuse to believe this is a real letter that an ex-president wrote. — Mr. Fun Guy 🚂 (@Mister_Fun_Guy) February 4, 2021

If Trump has time to dictate other people’s tweets and “you can’t fire me, I quit” letters, he certainly has time to testify under oath at his Impeachment trial. https://t.co/8skdMtkI1j — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) February 4, 2021

that *this* is what he’s concerned about seems exactly right. — Desiree (@Desarrayed) February 4, 2021

And just in case you’re wondering, the Screen Actors Guild and the perfect two word response. No, not that one.

They said: ‘Thank you.’

