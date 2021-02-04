A special effects dad’s amazing video of his son just went viral all over again because it’s so good

This wonderful video made by a special effects guy (and dad) with a bit of spare time on his hands has just gone viral all over again because it’s so, so good.

Enough to make parents everywhere feel totally inadequate. But is he any good at homeschooling, right? No, us neither.

It wasn’t made during lockdown, however. It’s the work a few years ago of ActionMovieDad – @ActionMovieKid on Twitter – real name Daniel Hashimoto who has worked at DreamWorks, Sony and Disney (and you can follow him on Twitter here).

It went even more viral after it was shared by this guy.

See how a special effects guy with plenty of free time on his hands turns his son into the most popular kid in the neighborhood. https://t.co/D2vQ9h9ZgK — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 3, 2021

Just brilliant.

