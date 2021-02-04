People loved this library’s response to a most unfortunate typo about an upcoming event

Reasons to love libraries, part 346.

It was a not entirely new tweet by @FlatFootFox highlighting this library’s lovely response to a most unfortunate typo which has just gone viral on Reddit.

‘There will be snakes,’ said Redditor Bmchris44 who shared it.

And just a few of the comments it prompted.

‘The “don’t hessssitate” got me.’ Ri_L ‘They saw a chance and they took that shit.’ OkRecording1299 ‘Man I wish I had de-stressing days with reptile hangouts that sounds awesome.’ fireflazor

Source Twitter @FlatFootFox Reddit u/Bmchris44