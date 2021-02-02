The video of this woman helping a dog walk again went viral because it’s so amazing (and awe-inspiring)

A video of a woman helping a dog to walk again has gone wildly viral on Twitter and has so far been watched more than 2 million times.

It’s an emotional, delightful watch, amazing and awe-inspiring in equal measure.

This woman is a saint.. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8yaKcC70u0 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) January 31, 2021

And here are just a few of the things people have been saying about it.

Good girl lost the ability to walk after an illness — but this woman worked her magic. Humanity… pic.twitter.com/BJTqpEYjjU — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) February 1, 2021

This has melted my heart ♥️ kindness, love and hope right there 💙 https://t.co/EJRItIa4H6 — Gaby Roslin 💙 (@GabyRoslin) February 2, 2021

Didn’t expect to open Twitter and start crying today — Portland Pickles (@picklesbaseball) February 1, 2021

If you need a little hope tonight watch this video. Just when things seem impossible miracles are made, these miracles usually take time, patience & perseverance. Hang in there, don’t give up, you’re not alone. ❤️ https://t.co/Nvla9P2d4E — Kristin Booth (@kristintbooth) February 2, 2021

What you don’t see in this video – Is the clearing up, the positive enforcement, the knowing when to relax or even stop, the patience. I wish this lady all the love and luck in her handling of of animals, some of which we should be honoured just to breathe the same air. — BigAlfsMate (@bigalfsmate) January 31, 2021

Source Twitter @buitengebieden_