The video of this dog watching a squirrel on TV is just fabulous

This video of a dog watching a nature documentary on TV went viral because, well, keep watching.

Most Exciting Nature Episode Ever…’ said Thund3rbolt who shared it on Reddit.

Fabulous.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

‘He looks so worried. “My god. They’re everywhere. It’s worse than I thought. How can I possibly bark at all of them.”‘ cicalino ‘OH GOD THEYRE IN THE HOUSE NOW.’ FrankieSausage ‘OMG it’s HUGE!’ shhh_its_me ‘Our cat used to have its own tablet for bird tv that she would rub up against when she wanted to watch it. Then I bought a 6ft cat tree and now she watches real birds in her tower and stopped asking for youtube.’ redditisntreallyfe

Source Reddit u/Thund3rbolt