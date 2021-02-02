Simply 50 seconds of pure joy as pandas make the most of Washington’s snow

While various parts of the UK and Ireland face weather warnings due to snow, the North East of the US has already seen enough snowfall to force two states to declare national emergencies.

But what might be a problem for humans has turned out to be a treat for the Smithsonian’s National Zoo’s giant pandas, Mei Xiang and Tian Tian.

Now, that’s how to have a good snow day.

The zoo’s short clip took Twitter by storm – snowstorm, obviously.

To conclude –

Source Smithsonian Image Screengrab