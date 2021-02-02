Simply 50 seconds of pure joy as pandas make the most of Washington’s snow

While various parts of the UK and Ireland face weather warnings due to snow, the North East of the US has already seen enough snowfall to force two states to declare national emergencies.

But what might be a problem for humans has turned out to be a treat for the Smithsonian’s National Zoo’s giant pandas, Mei Xiang and Tian Tian.

Now, that’s how to have a good snow day.

The zoo’s short clip took Twitter by storm – snowstorm, obviously.

❄️🐼 Slides, somersaults and pure panda joy. Happy snow day from giant pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian! 🌨🐾

. . . #SnowDay #PandaStory pic.twitter.com/my02GwnPFL — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 31, 2021

For those of you with absolutely no interest in sedition, there's always pandas frolicking in the snow… https://t.co/BJ6XwkywtW — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 1, 2021

This is my favorite thing today. The Giant pandas at the Smithsonian National Zoo getting every ounce of fun out of this snow day! @ABC7News pic.twitter.com/X2Oa5gpE9m — Carl Willis (@CarlWillisTV) February 1, 2021

This makes your heart melt! Pandas having snow much fun…

Perfect pics to end the day with! https://t.co/v6SFh60iq4 — Anila Dhami (@AnilaDhami) February 1, 2021

To conclude –

This is exactly what I needed to start my work week. https://t.co/I4twyG2QwG — Matt Barnes (@Matt_NBC4) February 1, 2021

