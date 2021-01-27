A panda playing with a snowman is the pick-me-up we need right now

When everything seems as bleak as it can get, there’s something very soothing about watching an animal just loving life – which is why the reappearance of this gootage of a playful giant panda is so welcome.

The clip shows then eight-year-old Da Mao, in 2016, thoroughly enjoying demolishing a snowman, built for the giant panda by keepers at Toronto Zoo.

Twitter loved the lively interaction.

Pippa Crerar said what we were thinking.

Here’s the full clip. You’re welcome.

Source Toronto Zoo Image Screengrab