A panda playing with a snowman is the pick-me-up we need right now

When everything seems as bleak as it can get, there’s something very soothing about watching an animal just loving life – which is why the reappearance of this gootage of a playful giant panda is so welcome.

This is the most important video I've ever seen. pic.twitter.com/a8Yu8apntI — Ꮍᴀᴇʟ (@elle91) January 25, 2021

The clip shows then eight-year-old Da Mao, in 2016, thoroughly enjoying demolishing a snowman, built for the giant panda by keepers at Toronto Zoo.

Twitter loved the lively interaction.

People should stop smoking weed and start eating bamboo, it looks like some good shit. — Bazinga (@Dazmondo) January 25, 2021

Yet more evidence for my file: “Pandas aren’t real: they are circus artists in panda suits” https://t.co/a1jmRYsxwL — Alex von Tunzelmann (@alexvtunzelmann) January 26, 2021

There is nearly no difference between pandas and my 3 year old https://t.co/mYZLyo4Zdo — rabia O'chaudry (@rabiasquared) January 26, 2021

Sometimes I wonder if pandas are drunk. (Paging @ProducerKathy ) https://t.co/rZNBp6f8IE — Laura Bicker (@BBCLBicker) January 26, 2021

I love them. But how the hell did these magnificent idiots survive this long? — Bill Flint (@wildbillflint) January 25, 2021

Pippa Crerar said what we were thinking.

This is the content I think we're all in need of today https://t.co/WzywA1qniZ — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) January 26, 2021

Here’s the full clip. You’re welcome.

READ MORE

A hilariously pitiful level of distraction is required to separate a panda from its cub

Source Toronto Zoo Image Screengrab