This hilarious video of a panda messing around with a snowman is the content we need right now

Here’s a lovely 53 seconds to take your mind off everything else that’s going on right now.

The clip of a panda messing around with a snowman at Toronto Zoo has been viewed more that 5 million times so far and this is why.

And just a few of the many, many things people were saying about it.

Basically, this.

READ MORE

‘This dog is practising faces in the mirror and I am dead’

Source Twitter @elle91