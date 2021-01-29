This hilarious video of a panda messing around with a snowman is the content we need right now

Here’s a lovely 53 seconds to take your mind off everything else that’s going on right now.

The clip of a panda messing around with a snowman at Toronto Zoo has been viewed more that 5 million times so far and this is why.

This is the most important video I've ever seen. pic.twitter.com/a8Yu8apntI — Ꮍᴀᴇʟ (@elle91) January 25, 2021

And just a few of the many, many things people were saying about it.

Every time I see a video of a panda, I'm always like "yeah, I know exactly why they are endangered" 🤣 — Kayla Pekkala (@KaylaPekkala) January 25, 2021

People should stop smoking weed and start eating bamboo, it looks like some good shit. — Bazinga (@Dazmondo) January 25, 2021

Someone once said every video of a Panda is just chaos….it remains true — Riverboat_strangler (@Riverboatstran1) January 25, 2021

Pandas are just drunk people in black and white bear suits who can't get the zip undone. — Len Richardson (@lenrichardson1) January 25, 2021

Basically, this.

I love them. But how the hell did these magnificent idiots survive this long? — Bill Flint (@wildbillflint) January 25, 2021

Source Twitter @elle91