This hilarious video of a panda messing around with a snowman is the content we need right now
Here’s a lovely 53 seconds to take your mind off everything else that’s going on right now.
The clip of a panda messing around with a snowman at Toronto Zoo has been viewed more that 5 million times so far and this is why.
This is the most important video I've ever seen. pic.twitter.com/a8Yu8apntI
— Ꮍᴀᴇʟ (@elle91) January 25, 2021
And just a few of the many, many things people were saying about it.
Every time I see a video of a panda, I'm always like "yeah, I know exactly why they are endangered" 🤣
— Kayla Pekkala (@KaylaPekkala) January 25, 2021
People should stop smoking weed and start eating bamboo, it looks like some good shit.
— Bazinga (@Dazmondo) January 25, 2021
Someone once said every video of a Panda is just chaos….it remains true
— Riverboat_strangler (@Riverboatstran1) January 25, 2021
Pandas are just drunk people in black and white bear suits who can't get the zip undone.
— Len Richardson (@lenrichardson1) January 25, 2021
Basically, this.
I love them. But how the hell did these magnificent idiots survive this long?
— Bill Flint (@wildbillflint) January 25, 2021
Source Twitter @elle91