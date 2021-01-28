‘This dog is practising faces in the mirror and I am dead’

This is just a fabulous video shared by @DannyDeraney over on Twitter. It’s a dog practising faces in the mirror and you won’t spend a better 24 seconds today …

This dog is practicing faces in the mirror and I am dead. pic.twitter.com/t3iX5GWezb — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) January 27, 2021

We simply can’t watch this enough. And we weren’t alone, obviously.

“You can do this, Dave, you’re tough…. don’t let them intimidate you… you got this” — Joe (@JWArnett16) January 27, 2021

This dog is practicing faces in the mirror and it is the best thing I've ever seen 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/27dyT50K23 — The Feel Good Page ❤️ (@akkitwts) January 28, 2021

Blasphemy! THat dog isn't making faces. He is intimidating the other dog so he won't come through the window and attack. and its working — Buffalo Sparty (@Sparty_VZ) January 27, 2021

0 Attacks through window so far = 100% success rate — Devil w/ a Tan Suit (and Rolex) On (@_BizarroJTrump) January 27, 2021

‘You talkin’ to me?…You talkin’ to me!…I’m the only one here!’ Taxi Doggo https://t.co/orFHdCKqCJ — Lou Diamond Phillips (@LouDPhillips) January 27, 2021

