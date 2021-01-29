Boris Johnson’s lockdown jaunt to Scotland was as welcome as you’d think – 11 withering comments

Boris Johnson made a trip to Scotland, on Thursday, to promote the Union, as support for Scottish independence hits new heights.

Boris Johnson arrives in Scotland to save the Union pic.twitter.com/JDokjOOB8E — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) January 28, 2021

Nicola Sturgeon questioned whether his visit could be described as essential travel, but the visit went ahead anyway.

I see Nicola Sturgeon has made special arrangements to welcome me to Scotland. pic.twitter.com/uUZjQVyX98 — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) January 28, 2021

The SNP threw some not-so-subtle shade.

Stay at home. Protect the NHS. Save lives. pic.twitter.com/svLsfUDnIU — The SNP (@theSNP) January 28, 2021

pro level trolling, lol https://t.co/1bBbrOiHw8 — Kevin Beaumont (@GossiTheDog) January 28, 2021

They weren’t the only ones sharing their opinion.

1.

I'm having lunch with everyone in Scotland who likes me. pic.twitter.com/lbyAbYlE4T — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) January 28, 2021

2.

How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/8OdZcxEvbG — David Schneider (@davidschneider) January 28, 2021

3.

Boris "Stay at home" Johnson's Scotland trip is so appallingly timed it's downright surreal pic.twitter.com/jPQHddGp5J — John Harris (@johnharris1969) January 28, 2021

4.

Boris Johnson is in Scotland. It can’t be long before Scotland announces it’s pregnant and is awarded a suspicious IT contract. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) January 28, 2021

5.

BREAKING: first day of Boris Johnson’s visit to Scotland and support for #indyref2 has risen to 104% — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) January 28, 2021

6.

'A minority of people are putting the health of the nation at risk by not following the rules' – Priti Patel pic.twitter.com/ZWWouR5b3L — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) January 28, 2021

7.

Rare sighting of the Lockdown Mess Monster. https://t.co/JXXF1ke3f1 pic.twitter.com/Hr9wDUeD2T — Michael Govern Ready (@mikegove12) January 28, 2021

8.

Also. Where's the Austin Powers jet we spent all that money on? https://t.co/iepJL6LKah — Otto English (@Otto_English) January 28, 2021

9.

Imagine Sturgeon jumped on a train to London, visited laboratories and vaccine centres without a medical grade mask, breaking social distancing rules. Imagine what the media would say? But it's ok for Johnson? — Mark McDougall (@MarkMcDougall77) January 28, 2021

10.

“So Boris said to control the virus everyone must stay at home and observe the lockdown regulations. What did Boris say, Roy?” “I’m off to Scotland” pic.twitter.com/gHzAlCEPku — Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) January 28, 2021

11.

I am nervous that if Boris Johnson turns up at the hospital in Glasgow all the NHS staff will see and hear him speak Latin and immediately start voting Tory 😂 pic.twitter.com/j7u3IKa5nl — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) January 28, 2021

There’s never a bad time to remind people of the guidance.

Please remember the guidance:

-Stay at home

-Protect the NHS

-Travel to Scotland for no good reason — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) January 28, 2021

