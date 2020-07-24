Boris Johnson’s trip to Scotland went as well as you’d expect – our 11 favourite reactions

Just a couple of days after the Parliamentary Conservative Party pushed through legislation allowing Westminster to go over the heads of the devolved UK assemblies to maintain a single UK internal market, the PM headed up to Scotland to press the case for the Union – not the European one, obviously.

Johnson has a history of insulting Scotland and the Scots, not least when he published this defamatory poem.

Boris Johnson visits Scotland today, I wonder if he’ll recite the poem he published when editor of Spectator magazine?.. #BorisFarewellTour pic.twitter.com/06KSMGH8Pn — Andy Simpson (@Mudfries) July 23, 2020

Needless to say, the visit didn’t go well, with boos and jeers from crowds, and no meeting with the First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon.

Here’s how the brilliant Janey Godley imagined his press address in the middle of the countryside might have gone.

That’s right – he spoke to the press by a field on a remote country road – as you do when you’re having a normal one.

Twitter didn’t pull any punches.

1.

Scotland being dragged into a No Deal catastrofuck against its will. Covid deaths last week:

England: 444

Scotland: 1 But good luck, Boris Johnson, on your trip to preach the benefits of the Union. — David Schneider (@davidschneider) July 23, 2020

2.

That corrupt, lying twat of a Prime Minister is visiting Scotland to strengthen the union. 3 minutes after he's left: pic.twitter.com/7n37lgCzkh — joe heenan (@joeheenan) July 23, 2020

3.

Orkney welcome for our Imperial Overlord #BorisFarewellTour pic.twitter.com/7r3a9aSrwX — Graham Macdonald (@gmac2001) July 23, 2020

4.

Sending Boris Johnson to Scotland to patch up the Union is like sending Mr Bean with a pencil to defuse a nuclear bomb. — Otto English (@Otto_English) July 23, 2020

5.

BREAKING: Boris Johnson applauds the 'sheer might' of the Union, in what may be his greatest Spoonerism ever. — BBC Scotlandshire (@ScotlandshireGB) July 23, 2020

6.

They love me so much in Orkney that they named a place after me. #BorisFarewellTour pic.twitter.com/h3uk7cw9hQ — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) July 23, 2020

7.

Boris Johnson taking a moment to appreciate the Scottish countryside on his #BorisFarewellTour pic.twitter.com/BfzlzTebLs — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) July 23, 2020

8.

9.

Boris Johnson in Scotland fixing the union pic.twitter.com/lLSy7yHkHF — Phil Chapman (@IAmPhilChapman) July 23, 2020

10.

Boris Johnson quoting, er, marriage vows there pic.twitter.com/HbxeZzI9t1 — Henry Dyer (@Direthoughts) July 23, 2020

11.

#BorisFarewellTour

Boris Johnson to Scotland – your future lies within the union. Scotland looks to Europe Boris Johnson to Scotland – No! not that one. I meant the tiny one with no trade deals, chlorinated chicken, Russian corruption, and an inept response to Covid. — Jahnation (@jahnation) July 23, 2020

Finally, we really hope Nicola Sturgeon takes up this suggestion from @davemacladd.

Nicola Sturgeon has surely got to say to Boris Johnson that she wants Scotland to "take back control" at least just for the lols — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) July 23, 2020

