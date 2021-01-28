There was a satisfying plot twist to this cyclist’s furious note

Plot twist of the day shared by Redditor -_-BruH__MoMeNT-_- who says this cyclist obviously didn’t do their research …

And just in case you’re wondering why there’s a pole …

‘Genuine question, what’s the point of the pole? Is it to mark the spot as disabled? It seems like a pole is just another thing to get in the way. Here in the U.K. we mostly designate disabled parking by marks on the road.’ jeffa_jaffa ‘They’re typically set back far enough where a door can be fully opened. If the person parks correctly. Snow, leaves, etc. can also cover the paint on the road enough to genuinely not be seen. And people are stupid – the more the signage, the less “I didn’t know” comes into play. I mean, we somehow need child drowning warnings on 5 gallon buckets.’ HatesDuckTape

Source Reddit u/-_-BruH__MoMeNT-_-