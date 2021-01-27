The takedown of this misogynistic troll went viral because it’s simply epic

Here’s streamer and voice actor negaoryx (it’s pronounced neg-uh-or-ix) who went viral – wildly viral – with this takedown of a troll which is simply epic.

Just when you think it can’t get any more savage, it does.

And just a few of the things people said about it.

To conclude …

READ MORE

‘Don’t you know who I am?’ 17 glorious times people had no idea who they were speaking to

Source Twitter @negaoryx