The takedown of this misogynistic troll went viral because it’s simply epic

Here’s streamer and voice actor negaoryx (it’s pronounced neg-uh-or-ix) who went viral – wildly viral – with this takedown of a troll which is simply epic.

Just when you think it can’t get any more savage, it does.

99% of the time, I ignore trolls and ban them. 1% of the time, I do this: pic.twitter.com/Nvt307S1De — negaoryx (@negaoryx) January 26, 2021

And just a few of the things people said about it.

Holy shit I never thought this could be articulated so PERFECTLY but here we are. This this this 10000000% THIS. https://t.co/5EoXVb0h0T — Barbara Dunkelman (@bdunkelman) January 27, 2021

Flawless. One of the most eloquent takedowns of chat misogyny WHILE NOT MISSING A BEAT IN THE GAME. https://t.co/vnZDspzlMZ — Erika Ishii (@erikaishii) January 26, 2021

Wow. That guy was trash. You were absolutely right with everything you said. But also, I would have just yeeted him into the void of cyberspace by banning him. pic.twitter.com/TOWlbSaqgx — Anne @ twitch.tv/xo_girlwonder on 2/5! (@xo_girlwonder) January 26, 2021

I ban & ignore 99% of the time, but after 4.5 years of taking shit, I respond when I see fit. It's very rare, but sometimes I feel I have something important to say in response or I want to make something clear to my audience. Also I still yeeted them both right after LMAO — negaoryx (@negaoryx) January 26, 2021

You should do what you do 1% of the time, 9/10 times. — It’s ADAM. Now diabetes-free! (@Adsinjapan) January 26, 2021

Then most of my content would be dunking on trolls. I ain't letting them run the show that often, I have games to focus on 😋 — negaoryx (@negaoryx) January 26, 2021

To conclude …

Wanna see a dead body? https://t.co/sMGOqC2Szi — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 26, 2021

Source Twitter @negaoryx