This guy trying to ski in London is made even funnier by the accompanying song

Some parts of the UK have had a lot of snow, recently – others have been less lucky/unlucky (delete as appropriate).

Not everyone was prepared to pass up on the opportunity to enjoy the weather, even if that weather wasn’t playing ball.

@tomrosenthalmusic So glad I finally found a video to go with this song of mine. ⛷ ♬ Tom Rosenthal SKIING IN LONDON – Tom Rosenthal

That’s got to be good for his quads.

Tom Rosenthal, the singer-songwriter whose then three-year-old daughter, Fenn, wrote the unforgettable Dinosaurs in Love, fooled a few people with his caption.

Most people spotted the gag – and were split between loving Tom’s post and cringing very hard for the would-be skier.

Someone had a theory.

He’s probably pining for the fjords.

Bonus: Here’s Fenn’s brilliant song.

Fenn, my nearly 4 year old daughter, recorded her first ever solo song today. She came up with all the words herself and I helped her a little bit with the tune. It’s called ‘Dinosaurs in Love’. 🦕❤️🦕 pic.twitter.com/erCgG0sUvP — Tom Rosenthal (@tomrosenthal) January 28, 2020

Source Tom Rosenthal Image Screengrab