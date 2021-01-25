This parrot playing peekaboo with a cat went viral all over again because it’s so good

Very possibly you’ve already seen this video of a parrot playing peekaboo with a cat but if it’s worth watching once, then it’s definitely worth watching again. And again …

Because you want to see a bird taunt a kitty by playing and saying peek a boo. 🔈🔈 pic.twitter.com/dUa942g297 — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) January 24, 2021

Adorable.

Someone has a lot of faith in windows. — hlirwin (@hlirwin) January 24, 2021

don't find someone who looks at you like this cat looks at this bird https://t.co/qgDn60RKOX — blaine capatch (@blainecapatch) January 24, 2021

Source Twitter @DannyDeraney