This parrot playing peekaboo with a cat went viral all over again because it’s so good
Very possibly you’ve already seen this video of a parrot playing peekaboo with a cat but if it’s worth watching once, then it’s definitely worth watching again. And again …
Because you want to see a bird taunt a kitty by playing and saying peek a boo. 🔈🔈 pic.twitter.com/dUa942g297
— Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) January 24, 2021
Adorable.
Someone has a lot of faith in windows.
— hlirwin (@hlirwin) January 24, 2021
don't find someone who looks at you like this cat looks at this bird https://t.co/qgDn60RKOX
— blaine capatch (@blainecapatch) January 24, 2021
Source Twitter @DannyDeraney