The moment these squabbling dogs hear a crisp packet being opened is just wonderful
If you only watch one funny dog video this week then make it this one. Also – watch more funny dog videos.
It’s the lovely moment these squabbling dogs heard a packet of crisps being opened in the distance and, well, have a watch for yourself.
Please enjoy the exact moment this pair of arse holes heard a packet of crisps being opened pic.twitter.com/PD5WMKdQ8y
— CAKEDEAD (@Miss_Cakehead) January 18, 2021
Love it!
And yet they can’t hear me calling them
— CAKEDEAD (@Miss_Cakehead) January 18, 2021
My basset *can't* hear me when I'm calling him from 6ft away. Can however hear me putting butter on toast from the 2nd floor. They are equal parts infuriating and wonderful.
— Burp Reynolds (@TheWorstTom) January 19, 2021
They are a pain in the arse – just bumble around causing mess and chaos 🥰
— CAKEDEAD (@Miss_Cakehead) January 19, 2021
Source Twitter @Miss_Cakehead