The moment these squabbling dogs hear a crisp packet being opened is just wonderful

If you only watch one funny dog video this week then make it this one. Also – watch more funny dog videos.

It’s the lovely moment these squabbling dogs heard a packet of crisps being opened in the distance and, well, have a watch for yourself.

Please enjoy the exact moment this pair of arse holes heard a packet of crisps being opened pic.twitter.com/PD5WMKdQ8y — CAKEDEAD (@Miss_Cakehead) January 18, 2021

Love it!

And yet they can’t hear me calling them — CAKEDEAD (@Miss_Cakehead) January 18, 2021

My basset *can't* hear me when I'm calling him from 6ft away. Can however hear me putting butter on toast from the 2nd floor. They are equal parts infuriating and wonderful. — Burp Reynolds (@TheWorstTom) January 19, 2021

They are a pain in the arse – just bumble around causing mess and chaos 🥰 — CAKEDEAD (@Miss_Cakehead) January 19, 2021

Source Twitter @Miss_Cakehead