The moment these squabbling dogs hear a crisp packet being opened is just wonderful

If you only watch one funny dog video this week then make it this one. Also – watch more funny dog videos.

It’s the lovely moment these squabbling dogs heard a packet of crisps being opened in the distance and, well, have a watch for yourself.

Love it!

READ MORE

These Olympic gold medal vaults 80 years apart went viral because the difference is so astonishing

Source Twitter @Miss_Cakehead