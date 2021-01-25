Conspiracy theorist of the week

Latest in an occasional series, it’s time now for conspiracy theorist of the week and there’s so much to appreciate here.

The picture was shared by @AnAngryOpossum and if ever a picture spoke a thousand words, it’s this one. All of them ‘stupid’.

Took us back to this coronavirus conspiracy theory from just about 12 months ago which reads like a tinfoil hatter’s greatest hits.

READ MORE

Conspiracy theory of the day (not today, another day)

Source @AnAngryOpossum