Conspiracy theorist of the week
Latest in an occasional series, it’s time now for conspiracy theorist of the week and there’s so much to appreciate here.
The picture was shared by @AnAngryOpossum and if ever a picture spoke a thousand words, it’s this one. All of them ‘stupid’.
I can’t tell if they’re making a pun with “astronots”, but I suspect they are not
— Badonkadoc Plague (@ImDocPlague) January 24, 2021
If space is fake i want to know what this guy thinks is going on
— Toum of Annihilation (@ProjectileTeeth) January 24, 2021
Hallucinogenic snacks. Really good hallucinogenic snacks.
— αρσcαℓүмαηтιc 🖤🎮🎸⚔️🛡️ (@PlayTastik) January 24, 2021
Took us back to this coronavirus conspiracy theory from just about 12 months ago which reads like a tinfoil hatter’s greatest hits.
Source @AnAngryOpossum