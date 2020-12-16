Conspiracy theory of the day goes to this, shared by @twlldun over on Twitter.

‘Huge if true,’ said @twlldun.

I think this is only if he controls the Senate? — John H ꙮ (@johnthelutheran) December 16, 2020

Yeah unless he wins the Georgia run-offs, genocide is out of the window. — . (@twlldun) December 16, 2020

love the “most likely” in para 2, as if that’s the only bit that he is unsure of — Darren Sugg (@DarrenSugg1) December 16, 2020

Typical of the left to have a plan that’s so detailed and yet so terrible. — Tom Hamilton (@thhamilton) December 16, 2020

And not properly costed, you’ll notice. — John H ꙮ (@johnthelutheran) December 16, 2020

Bloody hell. What’s he got planned for the 22nd? — Rob Joyce (@Rob_Joyce_) December 16, 2020

Two for one at Dunkin Donuts. — Jon Connorton (@jonboyjon1976) December 16, 2020

Source Twitter @twlldun