Conspiracy theory of the day
Conspiracy theory of the day goes to this, shared by @twlldun over on Twitter.
‘Huge if true,’ said @twlldun.
I think this is only if he controls the Senate?
— John H ꙮ (@johnthelutheran) December 16, 2020
Yeah unless he wins the Georgia run-offs, genocide is out of the window.
— . (@twlldun) December 16, 2020
love the “most likely” in para 2, as if that’s the only bit that he is unsure of
— Darren Sugg (@DarrenSugg1) December 16, 2020
Typical of the left to have a plan that’s so detailed and yet so terrible.
— Tom Hamilton (@thhamilton) December 16, 2020
And not properly costed, you’ll notice.
— John H ꙮ (@johnthelutheran) December 16, 2020
Bloody hell. What’s he got planned for the 22nd?
— Rob Joyce (@Rob_Joyce_) December 16, 2020
Two for one at Dunkin Donuts.
— Jon Connorton (@jonboyjon1976) December 16, 2020
Source Twitter @twlldun