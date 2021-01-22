This viral clip of a man pushing his dog on a playground ride is 13 seconds well spent
Over on TikTok, Tom Beales has shared a video of a heartwarming scene captured back in 2019 in a Doncaster park.
@tomspikeb
##dog##dogs##dogsoftiktok##funny##animals##heloveshisdog##fyp##foryoupage
Just because the US isn’t about to implode, doesn’t mean we don’t need some salve for the soul.
The joyous scene really connected with TikTok users, who left comments like these.
Someone named Tasker brought the video to the attention of Twitter.
Some old fella pushing his dog on a park ride is the kind of content we all need right now. pic.twitter.com/di3msKIEyl
— Tasker 🇦🇷 (@Mr_Tasker) January 19, 2021
He’s not wrong.
Wholesome content: https://t.co/Sv7hy5MUYS
— Laur (@laurevans311) January 21, 2021
I'm sure there's a story in this for children's writers 🙂 https://t.co/P5f3TjG78G
— SCBWI British Isles (@SCBWI_BI) January 21, 2021
People need to be more like dog
Just enjoy the simple pleasures in life
— LetTheWookieWin (@TheRealPhilBall) January 20, 2021
Coach DAD summed it up.
Untainted Love! ❤️💪👊 https://t.co/PsNpstLa4B
— Coach DAD🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@RichP222) January 20, 2021
Squad goals.
READ MORE
This video of a dog being clapped at the head of the table went viral because it’s so lovely
Source Tom Beales Image Screengrab