This viral clip of a man pushing his dog on a playground ride is 13 seconds well spent

Over on TikTok, Tom Beales has shared a video of a heartwarming scene captured back in 2019 in a Doncaster park.

@tomspikeb

##dog##dogs##dogsoftiktok##funny##animals##heloveshisdog##fyp##foryoupage

♬ Disney Pictures Intro – Disney Pictures

Just because the US isn’t about to implode, doesn’t mean we don’t need some salve for the soul.

The joyous scene really connected with TikTok users, who left comments like these.

Someone named Tasker brought the video to the attention of Twitter.

He’s not wrong.

Coach DAD summed it up.

Squad goals.

READ MORE

This video of a dog being clapped at the head of the table went viral because it’s so lovely

Source Tom Beales Image Screengrab