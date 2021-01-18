This video of a dog being clapped at the head of the table went viral because it’s so lovely

Dog video of the day is this one, a dog being clapped at the head of the table for no particular reason which went wildly viral because, well, have a watch for yourself.

Awww!

And just a few of the things people said.

Basically, this.

READ MORE

People love this tale of a sympathetic dog and his very out of pocket owner

Source Twitter @callme_spee TikTok Daily Mail