This video of a dog being clapped at the head of the table went viral because it’s so lovely
Dog video of the day is this one, a dog being clapped at the head of the table for no particular reason which went wildly viral because, well, have a watch for yourself.
와 귀여워죽어 pic.twitter.com/alutW1ziB3
— s p h e r e (@callme_spee) January 14, 2021
Awww!
And just a few of the things people said.
He's so touched and confused at the same time lmao
— Is A Grass Type (@isagrasstype) January 16, 2021
Lmao right?! He's like "wait, what's going on- oh? Oh…thank you!" 😂
— Selena Frantastic (@lenafrantastic) January 16, 2021
Same energy pic.twitter.com/l4X6YkPhgK
— Marian 🤖 (@JaggyL) January 16, 2021
Basically, this.
Omg my heart. https://t.co/ru8swAYxc1
— Asia Chloe Brown (@AsiaChloeBrown) January 16, 2021
READ MORE
People love this tale of a sympathetic dog and his very out of pocket owner
Source Twitter @callme_spee TikTok Daily Mail