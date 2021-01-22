The unexpected twist in this zoo’s bird show stunt is making everyone’s day better

Well here’s a lovely moment that is making everyone’s day better. It’s a moment at a bird show at an Australian zoo featuring a black cockatoo and, well, you’re going to have to watch it for yourself.

Goosebumps!

READ MORE

This viral clip of a man pushing his dog on a playground ride is 13 seconds well spent

Source @buitengebieden_