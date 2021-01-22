The unexpected twist in this zoo’s bird show stunt is making everyone’s day better

Well here’s a lovely moment that is making everyone’s day better. It’s a moment at a bird show at an Australian zoo featuring a black cockatoo and, well, you’re going to have to watch it for yourself.

Goosebumps!

These overachievers ruin it for every normal person on Earth! — ᴀʀᴛ 🇺🇸 (@__Arthur_Dent__) January 22, 2021

He has ruined every proposal from now on😅🤣 no one can top that 😁 — Rain Pawsitive 🐾 change. 🏳️‍🌈🤓😷 (@SendSnow777) January 22, 2021

Source @buitengebieden_