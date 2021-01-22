A Republican congresswoman has filed articles of impeachment against Joe Biden – only 5 responses you need

We’re still waiting to see how Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial plays out.

But while we wait for that, Republican congresswoman and QAnon supporter Marjorie Taylor Green filed impeachment articles of her own – against Joe Biden.

I just filed Articles of Impeachment on President @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/mcwEEkKiHL — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) January 21, 2021

And these are the only 5 responses you need.

DISCLAIMER: This nutter d-bag claimed the Sandy Hook shooting was staged. So listen to her nonsense with extreme caution. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 21, 2021

She also wore a mask with "CENSORED" printed on it while saying anything she wanted on the House Floor on live TV, and is almost certainly facing criminal charges related to 1/6. — That's HEDLEY! (@HedleyLamarr23) January 21, 2021

Here’s how this is gonna go, Klan of Green Gables.

Your little stunt is going to get you all sorts of praise from the stupid, racist cult zombie horde folks who attacked the Capitol two weeks ago.

It’s also going to get you laughed out of Congress, because you’re a joke.

So stop. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 21, 2021

They should open a third chamber of the legislature specifically for elected idiots so dumb, they assault Americans’ brains just by speaking. It wouldn’t make laws. It would just be a spectacle. Like a Dumb Sea World. You and Boebert could carpool. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) January 21, 2021

ratioed for your attack on democracy by joe biden eating ice cream pic.twitter.com/RAT7FEA4SY — Coping MAGA (@CopingMAGA) January 21, 2021

To conclude …

You don’t say! I just challenged Lord Swivellpuff to a daisy-eating contest with the winner being crowned Lord of All Cupcakes! https://t.co/JKh9pEbP4Y — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 21, 2021

And this.

I realize the crazy conspiracy theorists make great podcast guests, but can we not have them in the US government? It kind of backfired like two weeks ago. https://t.co/LMwT2pedZZ — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) January 22, 2021

Source Twitter @RepMTG