Arnold Schwarzenegger offered some ‘expert’ advice and it went viral because it’s so perfect

Not the first time we’ve featured the wise words of Arnold Schwarzenegger, and it won’t be the last.

This time the Governator and Trump nemesis went viral with these words of advice for people who are tempted to ignore the experts and believe something they’ve just seen on YouTube instead.

It’s an important point that goes to the heart of just one of the challenges the world faces in the social media age. And he really nails it.

Just perfect.

And just in case you missed it, here’s Arnie getting his Covid jab (you’ll want to watch until the end).

READ MORE

People loved Arnold Schwarzenegger’s advice for this person who’s not felt up to going to the gym

Source @leeunkrich