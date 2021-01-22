Arnold Schwarzenegger offered some ‘expert’ advice and it went viral because it’s so perfect

Not the first time we’ve featured the wise words of Arnold Schwarzenegger, and it won’t be the last.

This time the Governator and Trump nemesis went viral with these words of advice for people who are tempted to ignore the experts and believe something they’ve just seen on YouTube instead.

It’s an important point that goes to the heart of just one of the challenges the world faces in the social media age. And he really nails it.

Just perfect.

He’s really been quite an impressive citizen this past year. Respect, Conan! https://t.co/xsjajRWfjk pic.twitter.com/B9fOeflYRZ — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) January 22, 2021

And just in case you missed it, here’s Arnie getting his Covid jab (you’ll want to watch until the end).

Today was a good day. I have never been happier to wait in a line. If you’re eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine. Come with me if you want to live! pic.twitter.com/xJi86qQNcm — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 20, 2021

